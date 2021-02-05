Super Bowl Chicken Wings Recipe

Looking for the perfect dish that everyone will love for Super Bowl Sunday? Anna Rossi shares 4 ways to make chicken wings in 'The Chef's Pantry'. Recipes Below:

CRISPY OVEN BAKED WINGS

INGREDIENTS

2 ½ lbs chicken wings

Kosher salt

White pepper

PREPARATION:

Preheat oven to 450*. Line a baking sheet with foil and top with an oven-safe rack. Pat wings dry with paper towels and arrange on the rack/baking sheet. Season generously on both sides with kosher salt and white pepper. Bake 40-50 minutes until blistering and crisp, flipping with tongs half way through. Top with your favorite sauce and enjoy hot.

SWEET & TANGY TERIYAKI

INGREDIENTS

Crispy Oven Baked Wings

¼ cup mirin

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup sake

2 Tbs ginger, minced

PREPARATION

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. When the wings are baked and crisp, generously baste and serve.

OG BUFFALO

INGREDIENTS

Crispy Oven Baked Wings

½ cup melted butter

½ cup hot sauce, Frank’s is great

1/4 tsp salt

¼ Aleppo pepper

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp garlic powder ( or 1 clove minced fresh garlic)

PREPARATION

In a small pot, gently melt the butter. Whisk in the hot sauce, salt, pepper, paprika, smoked paprika, and garlic powder. Pour generously over the baked wings and serve with an extra bowl for dipping.

BROWN BUTTER SAFFRON

INGREDIENTS

Crispy Oven Baked Wings

½ lb butter

.02 oz saffron threads

PREPARATION

In a sauce pan, brown the butter by melting it on medium low heat. The butter will begin to bubble. Meanwhile, gently swirl the butter in the pan by moving it by the handle in circular motions, being sure to keep contact with the stove top. As the water evaporates, the bubbles will slow down. Watch the mixture carefully for the color to begin to turn from clear yellow to amber caramel. Also, keep in mind the aroma will begin to smell like caramel and a little bit nutty. When the color and scent is like caramel, turn off heat and add the saffron threads. Almost like steeping tea, the saffron will infuse it’s flavor into the brown butter. Baste wings with this mixture just before serving. Store in the refrigerator in an air tight container up to one month.

SALT & VINEGAR

INGREDIENTS

Crispy oven baked wings

Red wine vinegar

PREPARATION