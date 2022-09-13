Rhode Island Primary Election Results 2022: See Who Won Each Race

Rhode Island’s primary election is underway as voters cast their ballots to pick their party’s candidates to faceoff at the polls in November.

Rhode Island joins New Hampshire and Delaware in holding primaries Tuesday, the final three before the general election that is only eights week away.

Several key races in the state’s primary are front and center including races for governor and U.S. House.

Democrat Gov. Dan McKee is seeking his first full term in office after assuming the role last year when President Joe Biden appointed then-Gov. Gina Raimondo as his cabinet’s U.S. secretary of commerce.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

McKee is one of five candidates hoping to face presumptive Republican nominee Ashley Kalus in the general election.

Polling locations across the state are set to close at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the latest voting results in Rhode Island's primary election, according to NBC News.

Governor's Race

RI Governor – Dem 99% reporting

RI Governor – GOP 92% reporting

Lt. Governor's Race

RI Lt. Governor – Dem 95% reporting

RI Lt. Governor – GOP 89% reporting

Secretary of State Race

RI Secretary of State – Dem 90% reporting

U.S. House - District 1 Race

RI US House Dist. 1 – Dem 98% reporting

RI US House Dist. 1 – GOP 99% reporting

U.S. House - District 2 Race

RI US House Dist. 2 – Dem 97% reporting

RI US House Dist. 2 – GOP 95% reporting

Click here for a complete list of Rhode Island primary election results.