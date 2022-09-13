Rhode Island

Rhode Island Primary Election Results 2022: See Who Won Each Race

Rhode Island’s primary election is underway as voters cast their ballots to pick their party’s candidates to faceoff at the polls in November.

Rhode Island joins New Hampshire and Delaware in holding primaries Tuesday, the final three before the general election that is only eights week away.

Several key races in the state’s primary are front and center including races for governor and U.S. House.

Democrat Gov. Dan McKee is seeking his first full term in office after assuming the role last year when President Joe Biden appointed then-Gov. Gina Raimondo as his cabinet’s U.S. secretary of commerce.

McKee is one of five candidates hoping to face presumptive Republican nominee Ashley Kalus in the general election.

Polling locations across the state are set to close at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the latest voting results in Rhode Island's primary election, according to NBC News.

Governor's Race

  • RI Governor – Dem

    99% reporting

    • Winner

      Daniel McKee

      32.8%

      36,229

    • Helena Buonanno Foulkes

      30.1%

      33,190

    • Nellie Gorbea

      26.1%

      28,812

    • Matthew Brown

      7.9%

      8,744

    • Luis Daniel Munoz

      3.1%

      3,422

  • RI Governor – GOP

    92% reporting

    • Winner

      Ashley Kalus

      83.7%

      16,947

    • Jonathan Riccitelli

      16.3%

      3,308

Lt. Governor's Race

  • RI Lt. Governor – Dem

    95% reporting

    • Winner

      Sabina Matos

      47%

      49,116

    • Deborah Ruggiero

      33.2%

      34,763

    • Cynthia Mendes

      19.8%

      20,672

  • RI Lt. Governor – GOP

    89% reporting

    • Winner

      Aaron Guckian

      67.8%

      13,259

    • Paul Pence

      32.2%

      6,291

Secretary of State Race

  • RI Secretary of State – Dem

    90% reporting

    • Winner

      Gregg Amore

      64.2%

      63,336

    • Stephanie Beaute

      35.8%

      35,308

U.S. House - District 1 Race

  • RI US House Dist. 1 – Dem

    98% reporting

    • Winner

      David Cicilline

      100%

      45,302

  • RI US House Dist. 1 – GOP

    99% reporting

    • Winner

      Allen Waters

      100%

      6,907

U.S. House - District 2 Race

  • RI US House Dist. 2 – Dem

    97% reporting

    • Winner

      Seth Magaziner

      54%

      29,295

    • David Segal

      16.1%

      8,718

    • Sarah Morgenthau

      12%

      6,527

    • Joy Fox

      10.9%

      5,941

    • Omar Bah

      4.6%

      2,511

    • Spencer Dickinson

      2.4%

      1,296

  • RI US House Dist. 2 – GOP

    95% reporting

    • Winner

      Allan Fung

      100%

      11,909

Click here for a complete list of Rhode Island primary election results.

