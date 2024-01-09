Boston Calling

Boston Calling 2024 lineup revealed! Ed Sheeran, The Killers headlining

See the full list of acts playing the Memorial Day weekend 2024 music festival below

A sign at the 2023 Boston Calling music festival.
NBC10 Boston

The lineup for this year's Boston Calling music festival has been announced, with superstar Ed Sheeran, rockers The Killers and rapper Megan Thee Stallion all set to play.

Hozier, Phish's Trey Anastasio, Leon Bridgess and Tyler Childers are also among the acts playing the festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26, 2024.

More details are available at the Boston Calling website.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Boston Calling bills itself as New England's biggest music festival. Last year's headliners were Foo Fighters, The Lumineers and Paramore, and the son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins honored his dad by playing with the band.

More on Boston Calling

Foo Fighters May 29, 2023

Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Honors Dad by Performing With Foo Fighters Onstage

Boston Calling May 25, 2023

Here's What It Takes to Be a Food Vendor at Boston Calling

This article tagged under:

Boston Calling
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us