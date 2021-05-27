IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Hear that? That's the sound of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Usher hosted this year's star-studded event, which kicked off from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday and aired live on FOX at 8 p.m. EST/PST.
Music lovers enjoyed performances from The Weeknd with Ariana Grande (her first since tying the knot earlier this month), Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat, plus an all-star tribute to iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient Elton John. Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. took the stage to honor the legendary singer's greatest hits.
As for which of your favorite artists went home with a trophy tonight, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch all came out on top.
Follow along with E! News as we brought you real-time updates on who was crowned a winner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Song of the Year
WINNER: "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
"Circles" - Post Malone
"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa
"ROCKSTAR" - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles
Female Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
WINNER: The Weeknd
Best Pop Album
WINNER: Taylor Swift - "folklore"
Alternative Rock Album of the Year
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly - "Tickets to My Downfall"
Rock Album of the Year
WINNER: AC/DC - "Power Up"
Country Album of the Year
WINNER: Luke Combs - "What You See Ain't Always What You Get"
Dance Album of the Year
WINNER: Diplo - "Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil"
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
WINNER: Lil Baby - "My Turn"
R&B Album of the Year
WINNER: Jhene Aiko - "Chilombo"
Best Duo/Group of the Year
BTS
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots
Best Collaboration
"Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Holy" - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
"Mood" - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
WINNER: "Savage" (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best New Pop Artist
24kGoldn
blackbear
WINNER: Doja Cat
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
"Bang!" - AJR
"Bloody Valentine" - Machine Gun Kelly
"everything i wanted" - Billie Eilish
WINNER: "Level Of Concern" - twenty one pilots
"Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
WINNER: twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
Ashe
Dayglow
WINNER: Powfu
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows
Rock Song of the Year
"Death By Rock And Roll" - The Pretty Reckless
"Patience" - Chris Cornell
WINNER: "Shame Shame" - Foo Fighters
"Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC
"Under The Graveyard" - Ozzy Osbourne
Rock Artist of the Year
AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
WINNER: The Pretty Reckless
Country Song of the Year
"Even Though I'm Leaving" - Luke Combs
"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett
"Nobody But You" - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
"One Margarita" - Luke Bryan
WINNER: "The Bones" - Maren Morris
Country Artist of the Year
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
WINNER: Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist
Ashley McBryde
WINNER: Gabby Barrett
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers
Dance Song of the Year
"Head & Heart" - Joel Corry x MNEK
"ily (i love you baby)" - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
"Lasting Lover" – Sigala & James Arthur
"Rain On Me" - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
WINNER: "Roses" (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN
Dance Artist of the Year
Anabel Englund
Diplo
WINNER: Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
"High Fashion" - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
"Life Is Good" - Future featuring Drake
"ROCKSTAR" - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
"Savage" (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
WINNER: "The Box" - Roddy Ricch
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
WINNER: Roddy Ricch
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
WINNER: Roddy Ricch
R&B Song of the Year
"B.S." - Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
WINNER: "Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Heat" Chris Brown featuring Gunna
"Playing Games" - Summer Walker
"Slide" - H.E.R. featuring YG
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
WINNER: H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.
Mahalia
Skip Marley
WINNER: Snoh Aalegra
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year
"Caramelo" - Ozuna
"Dákiti" - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
"Hawái" (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd
"RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
WINNER: "Tusa" - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
WINNER: J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal
WINNER: Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
WINNER: "Palabra De Hombre" - El Fantasma
"Se Me Olvidó" - Christian Nodal
"Sólo Tú" - Calibre 50
"Te Volvería A Elegir" - Calibre 50
"Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo" - Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
WINNER: Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo Ortíz
Producer of the Year
Andrew Watt
Dr Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
WINNER: Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
WINNER: Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Finneas
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
WINNER: "Adore You" - Harry Styles
"Before You Go" - Lewis Capaldi
"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
"cardigan" - Taylor Swift
"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa
"everything i wanted" - Billie Eilish
"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
"If The World Was Ending" - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
"Intentions" - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
"Life Is Good" - Future featuring Drake
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
"Adore You" (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover
"Can't Take My Eyes Off You" (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover
"Fix You" (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover
"Heart Of Glass" (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover
WINNER: "Juice" (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
#Agnation - Agnez Mo
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BLINK - BLACKPINK
WINNER: #BTSARMY - BTS
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens - NCT 127
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa
WINNER: "Dynamite" - BTS
"Hawái" - Maluma
"How You Like That" - BLACKPINK
"Life Is Good" - Future featuring Drake
"Rain On Me" - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"WAP" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles
"Yummy" - Justin Bieber
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Dixie D'Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category
WINNER: BTS – Son Sung Deuk
"34+35" (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson
"Do It" (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
"Honey Boo" (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami
"Physical" (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna
"Rain On Me" (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson
"Say So" (Doja Cat) - Cortland Brown
"WAP" (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight
"Bop" (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
WINNER: "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
"Lottery (Renegade)" - K CAMP
"Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion
"Savage Love" (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
"Say So" - Doja Cat
"WAP" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion