Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes haircut is the new Rachel

Originally appeared on E! Online

We'll always be there for you—and your classic style—Jennifer Aniston.

The "Friends" alum delivered yet another show-stopping look while walking the red carpet during the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

The actress, whose hit series "The Morning Show" was nominated for Best Drama Series, looked stunning in a classic black strapless column dress.

But it was her new 'do that captured attention, as her layered bob offered an updated version of her famous Rachel haircut from "Friends."

Aniston made headlines during the most recent season of "The Morning's Show" for a raunchy sex scene filmed opposite season three guest star Jon Hamm. However, the Emmy winner wasn't phased by stripping down in bed with the "Mad Men" alum.

"They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I'm from the olden days, so I was like, 'What does that mean?'" Aniston recalled in a joint Variety interview with costar Reese Witherspoon last month. "They said, 'Where someone asks you if you're OK,' and I'm like, 'Please, this is awkward enough!'"

"We're seasoned," she added, "we can figure this one out."

The 54-year-old also complimented Hamm, who played her character's season three love interest, on his professionalism while filming the intimate scene.

"Jon was such a gentleman, always—I mean every move, every cut, 'You OK?'" she noted. "It was also very choreographed."