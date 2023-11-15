Production of ‘Beetlejuice' sequel resumes in Melrose

The cast and crew for "Beetlejuice 2" is back in Massachusetts after production was on hold during the SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended last week.

A crew member told us they are filming several scenes for the sequel to the classic film in Melrose on Thursday and Friday. NBC10 Boston was on scene for a rehearsal on Wednesday.

Tim Burton, the movie's famous director, was spotted lying in the roadway preparing for filming on Thursday.

NBC10 Boston was also told Jenna Ortega would be on set on Thursday.

"It'll be fun. We'll be up there watching at our house driving her bicycle, Jenna Ortega's going to drive by," neighbor Ray Gillis said.

Crew members said most of the filming will be centered around a red house in the area of Charles and Oakland streets with a tree house in the yard.

The rest of the neighborhood was decked out in skeletons, pumpkins, and other Halloween Hollywood props and decorations.

Original cast members like Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder are starring in the sequel that is nearly done with filming.

There is a parking ban in effect for some portions of roadways in Melrose through Saturday at 8 a.m.