Shakira is not holding back in her latest song, “BZRP Music Session #53.”

The Colombian singer teamed up with DJ Bizarrap to seemingly call out her ex Gerard Piqué following their break up. In the Spanish-language song, which is translated below, Shakira sings about being too good for the person she used to be with, calls out his new girlfriend and how she's better off without him.

“A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you/For guys like you/I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” she sings, later adding, “You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbor, the media at my door and in debt with the treasury.”

Shakira is currently facing tax fraud charges in Spain, where she lived with the Spanish soccer player and their sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Shakira and Piqué confirmed in a statement to TODAY.com in June 2022 that they were breaking up after 11 years together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

In a September interview with Elle, she admitted that it was “really hard to talk about” her breakup. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all...it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

“I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7,” she said. “And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house.”

Shakira has previously eluded to her failed relationship with Piqué in her first song since their breakup, “Monotonía.” In it, she sings about heartbreak.

As for her latest single, “BZRP Music Session #53,” fans have expressed their opinions and praised Shakira for what they are calling a “diss track.”

Read the full translation for “BZRP Music Session #53” below:

Sorry, I've already caught another plane

I’m not coming back here

I don’t want another disappointment

So much talk of being a champion

And when I needed you

You gave me the worst version of you

Sorry, baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago

A wolf like me is not for rookies

A wolf like me isn't for guys like you

For guys like you

I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you

This is to mortify you

To chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I’m not getting back together with you, not if you cry, not if you beg me

I understand that it’s not my fault if they criticize you

I only make music, sorry that it bothers you

You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbor

The press at my door and in debt with the treasury

You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger

Women don’t cry anymore, women cash in

She has the name of a good person

Clearly it's not what it sounds like

She has the name of a good person

Clearly she's just like you

For guys like you

I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you

From love to hate there’s a step

Don’t come back here, listen to me

No hard feelings, babe

I wish you good luck with my so-called replacement

I don’t even know what happened to you

You're acting so strange that I don't even recognize you

I’m worth two 22-year-olds

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You’re going fast, slow down

So much time at the gym but maybe work out your brain a bit too

Pictures wherever I go

I feel like a hostage

But it's all good

I’ll be out by tomorrow, and if you want to she can come too

She has the name of a good person

Clearly that's not what it sounds like

She has the name of a good person

And a wolf like me isn’t for guys like you

For guys like you

I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you

