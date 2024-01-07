Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift appears unamused by Jo Koy's joke at the 2024 Golden Globes

Swift is nominated for a Golden Globe for her "Eras Tour" concert movie

By Brendan Brightman

Comedian Jo Koy was the anti-hero for Swifties at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

During his opening monologue, Koy poked fun at the "Cruel Summer" singer herself, Taylor Swift, and she was seemingly not amused.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy joked. The camera then went to Swift, who took a sip of her drink.

Swift, of course, has been a prominent fan of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, who her boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for. Her presence has angered some NFL fans. In fact, Kelce himself said the NFL's coverage of Swift was "overdoing it."

Either way, Swift was seen laughing later on in the show at a joke by comedian Jim Gaffigan, so the "Shake It Up" singer appears still in good spirits.

Swift's movie, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," was nominated for the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which was ultimately won by "Barbie."

