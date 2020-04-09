‘Tiger King’ Is Getting an After Show, Hosted by Joel McHale

Can't stop talking about the "Tiger King" series? Hoping for more? You're in luck!

In a near-inappropriate announcement video, Joel McHale revealed that he's hosting a brand new episode of "Tiger King."

It's a sort of after show, featuring brand new interviews with subjects of the docuseries, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, with updates on where they are all now after the release of the series. Apparently we won't be hearing from Carole Baskin or Joe Exotic's current husband Dillon Passage.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

"It's going to be eye-opening, and hopefully funny," McHale says in the video, while shirtless, draped in animal print scarves, and with what appears to be a large Netflix tattoo across his pelvis. (Don't say we didn't warn you.)

The title of the special episode is obviously "The Tiger King and I," and it will make its Netflix debut on Sunday, April 12.

'Tiger King Stars': Where Are They Now?

Various cast members from the series have been teasing a continuation of the series, while also speaking out about what the show didn't include and whether they felt misrepresented or not, so hopefully this special will be an enlightening addition to the series that has brought the entire world together while we're all staying apart.

The seven original episodes of "Tiger King" are currently streaming on Netflix.

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline: