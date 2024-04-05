YouTuber Aspyn Ovard files for divorce from Parker Ferris same day she announces birth of baby No. 3

Originally appeared on E! Online

Aspyn Ovard is unsubscribing from married life.

The YouTuber — who has over 3.2 million subscribers on the video platform — filed for divorce from her husband Parker Ferris on April 1, the same day she announced the birth of the couple's third daughter together, according to documents obtained by People.

Additional details of the baby girl — including her name and exact birthday — have not been shared, though Ovard said in the birth announcement that she gave birth early at 34 weeks into her pregnancy. As she noted in the caption of a TikTok announcing the newborn's arrival, "Sweet baby was ready to be born i guess."

In another TikTok video posted hours later, Ferris stood by her hospital bed. While wearing his wedding band, he pointed to Ovard's stomach and lip-synced along to an audio track, saying, "That's my friend in there."

Ovard — who typically does not wear her wedding ring — continued to share videos documenting the birth on April 2. In one clip, the 27-year-old said she's still "in shock" over the entire experience.

"My brain is just not processing what's happening," she shared, noting that her and Ferris' older daughters — Cove, 4, and Lola, 2 — also arrived weeks ahead of their due dates. "It's not quite hitting me yet. Just so confused how I just had a baby."

Still, Ovard said everything "worked out totally fine."

"This is so crazy," she added, "and not what I was expecting at all."

News of Baby No. 3 — and Ovard's divorce from Ferris — comes eight years after the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their hometown of St. George, Utah.

"This is gonna be a brand new, really fun adventure," Ovard said in a 2015 interview with People shortly after the nuptials. "It's really fun that we get to share this experience with everybody, so we're just really grateful."

E! News has reached out to Ovard and Ferris' reps but hasn't heard back.

