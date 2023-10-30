Which Halloween candy is the worst for you? A look at the treats with the most sugar

It's no secret that Halloween candy contains plenty of sugar (it is candy, after all), but some are worse than others.

So where does the candy in your Halloween bowl rank?

In an analysis of more than 50 pieces of Halloween candy, a new report found Nerds to be the candy with the "highest sugar quantity," a release from the tobacco website Snunsboss said.

On the other end, Twizzlers had the least sugar quantity, followed by Red Vines, the report said.

"Nerds Candy leads the ranking this Halloween with a notable 93g of sugar per 100g." the report said, "With over 135,000 pounds of Nerds produced every single day, a recommended serving size of 15g is advised due to its substantial sugar content, representing 27% of the daily recommended added-sugar intake."

Per serving, Nerds come in at about 14 grams of sugar.

In second place on the list was Sour Patch Kids, "despite their relatively low-calorie content." According to the report, the treat clocks in at 80 grams of sugar per 100 grams of candy. Sour Patch Kids also rank among candies with the highest sugar content per serving, "with 30g of product containing 24g of sugar," according to the report.

Swedish Fish came in third, at 77 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product.

"It's important to highlight that indulging in five of these small fish-shaped candies will contribute to a significant 46% of your recommended daily added sugar intake," the report said.

Candy corn, perhaps the most controversial Halloween candy of all, landed in the No. 4 spot on the list.

"With an astonishing annual production of over 9 billion kernels and its own national day, Candy Corn secures the fourth spot, containing 74g of sugar per 100g of the product," the report said. "This seasonal favorite might make trick-or-treaters hesitate, as it ranks among the candies with the highest sugar content per serving, with 23g of sugar in a recommended 30g portion."

Skittles rounds out the top five on the list, with 73 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product.

Here's the full list of Halloween candies with the highest sugar content

Rank Product name Sugar content per 100 grams 1 Nerds Candy 93 2 Sour Patch Kids 80 3 Swedish Fish 77 4 Candy Corn 74 5 Skittles 73 6 Sugar Babies 73 7 Sweet Tarts 73 8 Charms Blow Pops 72 9 Werther's Candy 69 10 Dum Dum Pop 69

Here's the full list of Halloween candy with the lowest sugar content