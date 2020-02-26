Your Leap Day Deals Are Here!

It's a day that comes but once every four years... so of course corporate America is looking to capitalize. Here's just a small sampling of some of the Feb. 29th deals coming your way.

7-Eleven

On February 29, 7-Eleven customers can get an entire pizza for $2.29 at participating stores. ($2.29...get it?) To redeem the offer just head down to your local 7-Eleven store or order delivery through the 7NOW app. Customers new to the app will receive a $29 discount on any 7NOW delivery over $50 with the promo code: 29OFF50.

Miller Lite

Miller Lite is celebrating Leap Day by giving away 24-packs of Miller Lite for free. On February 29, head to Miller Lite's Instagram and Twitter to get a QR code, scan it and submit your receipt from your 24-pack to get a refund via PayPal.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will deliver five dozen free original glazed doughnuts to parents of leap day babies and staff at the hospitals in which they are born. To claim your bounty, hospital staff and parents to babies born on Leap Day can post on Instagram or Twitter tagging @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery.

Olive Garden

On February 29, customers can get an Olive Garden $5 Take Home entrée for $2.29 with a choice between Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. Better yet, if your birthday falls on February 29, you also get four free dolicini desserts.

Legal Sea Foods

You can get two one-pound steamed lobsters and a choice of two sides at all Legal Sea Foods locations (except airport locations) for $29 on February 29.

Kwik Chek

Eat up! The grocery store chain is giving away free tacos on February 29. Even better, two guests will win free tacos for an entire year.

Reebok

Get some new kicks. Reebok is offering $29.99 Leap Year deals with code LEAP on February 29.

Hotels.com

Use this promo code to get 29% off bookings, plus an extra 8% off. Not all properties and chains are included and you must book by March 1 at 11:59 p.m. MST and travel by May 24.

Quiznos

Perhaps the best promotion of the bunch. Leap Day tradition has it that women propose to their significant other. Quiznos is offering that anyone who proposes with a Quiznos sandwich instead of a ring will be entered into a draw to win free Quiznos catering at their wedding.