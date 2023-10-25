Celebrate National First Responder's Day at Precinct Kitchen + Bar in Boston

In recognition of National First Responders Day, Precinct Kitchen + Bar invites First Responder's to a special event filled with gratitude, family-friendly activities, and a delightful breakfast.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 28th
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Location: Precinct Kitchen + Bar
RSVP: precinctkitchenbar@stayaka.com
Luxe Life with Derek Z
Event Highlights
Coffee and Breakfast: Start your morning with a warm cup of coffee and a light breakfast spread to fuel your day.
Trick or Treating: It's Halloween season! Bring your little ones in their costumes for some early trick or treating fun. We'll have treats and goodies to make it a memorable day for the kids.
Feel free to come in your Halloween costume to get into the festive spirit!