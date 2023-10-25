Celebrate National First Responder's Day at Precinct Kitchen + Bar in Boston

In recognition of National First Responders Day, Precinct Kitchen + Bar invites First Responder's to a special event filled with gratitude, family-friendly activities, and a delightful breakfast.

Hotel AKA Back Bay

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 28th

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Location: Precinct Kitchen + Bar

RSVP: precinctkitchenbar@stayaka.com

Event Highlights

Coffee and Breakfast: Start your morning with a warm cup of coffee and a light breakfast spread to fuel your day.

Trick or Treating: It's Halloween season! Bring your little ones in their costumes for some early trick or treating fun. We'll have treats and goodies to make it a memorable day for the kids.

Feel free to come in your Halloween costume to get into the festive spirit!