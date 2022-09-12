Derek Z Takes New York Fashion Week

Derek's Hotel: The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

Take an exclusive look inside his suite. Zagami stayed in the Junior Suite which features a soft king bed, deep soaking tub, walk-in wardrobe, and floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views of Fifth Avenue and Midtown Manhattan.

Derek Zagami brings us inside his room at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue during his NYFW stay.

Fashion Week's Hottest Restaurants: Le Bilboquet, L’Avenue at Saks, and Fresco by Scotto

Zagami was spotted dining at Le Bilboquet, L’Avenue at Saks, and Fresco by Scotto. These restaurants are known as hot spots for celebrities to dine at when in the big apple, Derek Z was seen on Instagram dancing at Fresco by Scotto.

NYFW Front Row: Leonardo 5th Avenue

Dapper Code influencer Tom Murray joined Derek Z front row to see the latest suit collection from Leonardo 5th Avenue.

Leonardo 5th Avenue made a mark during New York Fashion Week, the brand brings formal tailored clothing to a more innovative and streetwear approach have produced outstanding results for the brand, still maintaining its forefront formal essence.

Drinks with The Stars at NYFW: 'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks

Fashion Week brings in celebrities from all over the world, New York's Pendry Manhattan West hotel is the newest hot spot for the stars to hangout. Derek Zagami, Meredith Marks, and Tom Murray enjoyed cocktails sky high at the rooftop bar.