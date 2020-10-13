rachel bertsche

Dump the To-Do List For a ‘You List'

NBC Universal, Inc.

When you finally get fifteen minutes to slow down, are you often too spent to figure out what to do with your precious down time?

To make sure you don't waste it, best-selling author and award-winning journalist Rachel Bertsche drops by Mom2Mom and tells us how a YOU list can be a lifesaver.

The author of The Kids Are In Bed says we all live by to-do lists, especially if you have young kids, so why not make a list of the things we like to do, the things that fulfill us?

She says it doesn't have to be extravagant like a massage or a shopping spree. She likes to read a book, for example.

The key, she says, is to list manageable things you can fit into pockets of time. Of course, you can list indulgences for those extra special treats, too.

Just remember every day breaks. They are the ones that will sustain us through the chaotic race called life.

More Mom2Mom

Halloween Guide Oct 5

COVID-Safe Halloween Guide

mental health Aug 28

Why You Need a ‘Life List' In 2020

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

rachel bertscheParentingmom2mommom timethe kids are in bed
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us