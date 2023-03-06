WATCH NOW: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire, A Live Viewing Party and Discussion

Join us for commentary and an in-depth look at the NBC Boston Original Series, Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of New Hampshire. We're streaming starting with episode one live at 7:30 p.m. March 6-10, again March 13-17, and March 20.

Watch here or tune in on our free streaming NBC Boston News channel on Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire and Xumo! For more details on how you can watch NBC10 Boston, click here.

Full series

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/life-liberty-and-the-pursuit-of-new-hampshire-an-nbc10-boston-original/2920007/