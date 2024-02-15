10-year Treasury yield falls as investors assess path ahead for inflation, interest rates

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Thursday as investors considered what could be next for inflation and interest rates and looked to comments from U.S. Federal Reserve speakers and economic data.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was over 4 basis points lower at 4.22%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by around 2 basis points at 4.56%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors weighed the outlook for inflation and interest rates after the latest consumer price index — which was released Tuesday — showed that prices rose by more than expected in January.

Many investors took that as a sign that interest rate cuts may not begin for a while longer as Fed officials have in recent weeks indicated that they were looking for more evidence of inflation easing before cutting rates.

However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee on Wednesday suggested that market participants should not to be too concerned about the CPI reading, saying it was still "totally clear" that inflation was easing. Speaking at an event by the Council on Foreign Relations, he also said he would not support waiting until the 2% target range for inflation has been met to begin rate cuts.

Several more Fed officials are due to give remarks that could include fresh hints about the monetary policy outlook.

On the data front, retail sales figures, as well as import and export prices for January, are due Thursday, alongside the weekly initial jobless claims report.

Elsewhere, data showed that the U.K. economy contracted by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, pushing the country into a technical recession.