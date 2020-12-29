Covid Live Updates: EU to Buy Another 100 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses as Nations Ask to Use More Shots Per Vial

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The U.K. is expected to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in the next few days. If approved this week, the AstraZeneca shot would likely be rolled out next week and would be administered alongside the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been given to at least 600,000 people in the U.K. so far. To avoid a third wave of the outbreak, Britain must vaccinate two million people a week, according to a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The U.S. is recording at least 180,905 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,210 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

Here are some the biggest developments on Tuesday:

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 81.39 million

Global deaths: At least 1.77 million

U.S. cases: More than 19.31 million

U.S. deaths: At least 335,051

Boston Marathon delays setting new date until early 2021 as cases surge

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, we will not be able to confirm a fall @bostonmarathon date until early 2021. The B.A.A. will continue to work with city and state officials in preparation for a safe return to in-person racing in the fall. — B.A.A. (@BAA) December 29, 2020

Boston Marathon organizers announced in a tweet they won't be able to set a new date for the annual race until early 2021 as Covid-19 cases accelerate in Massachusetts.

In late October, the Boston Athletic Association said the 125th Boston Marathon wouldn't occur on its traditional date in April and would instead be postponed to the fall. The association said it would try to set a new date for the race before the end of 2020.

"The B.A.A. will continue to work with city and state officials in preparation for a safe return to in-person racing in the fall," the organizers said in a tweet.

—Noah Higgins-Dunn

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives Moderna vaccine

Leah Millis | Reuters

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington D.C.

"That was easy," Harris said as she received the injection from Patricia Cummings, a clinical nurse manager at the hospital.

"I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine," Harris said. "Literally, this is about saving lives... I trust the scientists."

Harris is the latest among a list of government officials and politicians who received the Covid vaccine publicly in a bid to boost confidence among the general public.

—Will Feuer

Pandemic may permanently change what Americans cook and crave

From making more home-cooked meals to trying adventurous flavors, the pandemic has changed what Americans cook and crave. And food industry experts, grocers and consumer packaged goods companies are betting the global health crisis has permanently expanded people's palates and shaken up how they eat.

Among the changes, people are making more meals, adding new dishes or spices to their repertoire and seeking foods or beverages associated with health and wellness. That's already influencing product development.

PepsiCo, for one, decided to sell top flavors from around the globe in potato chip form in the U.S., such as Brazilian Picanha and Chinese Szechuan Chicken. It's developed two new beverages with health in mind: Driftwell, a drink that's intended to help consumers relax and fall asleep, and Propel Immune Support.

—Melissa Repko

EU to buy another 100 million Pfizer vaccine doses

The European Union has agreed to buy an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine, the head of the European Commission announced.

The additional purchase will make for a total of 300 million doses for the 27-nation bloc.

We decided to take an additional 100 million doses of the #BioNTech /@Pfizer vaccine, which is already being used to vaccinate people across the EU.



We will therefore have 300 million doses of this vaccine, which was assessed as safe and effective.



More vaccines will follow! — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 29, 2020

—Sara Salinas

EU asked to OK a sixth dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

The European Union has been asked to approve an extra dose of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer taken from each vial, Reuters reports. The practice is allowed elsewhere and would make scarce supplies go further.

Experts and developer BioNTech say it's possible, with the right equipment, to extract six doses of the drug from each vial. Only 5 doses are guaranteed, so that's what the European Medicines Agency authorized, according to the Reuters report.

The long-awaited European vaccine rollout began over the weekend, though nations are struggling with limited supplies amid rising infections.

—Sara Salinas

Covid is making it harder to get into elite colleges

Adam Glanzam | Bloomberg | Getty Images

With early admissions largely decided, high school seniors face a grim reality: Covid-19 is making it harder to get into the nation's most elite schools.

The number of gap year students originally from the Class of 2024 already accounted for as much as a quarter of next year's freshman class.

These colleges, for the first time, also didn't require certain SAT or ACT scores in order to apply, which drove a surge in applications for fewer spots, according to Christopher Rim, the CEO and founder of Command Education.

Yet, the data from the Ivy League doesn't show the whole picture, according to Angel Perez, CEO of the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

Many would-be undergraduates decided to postpone college in the face of more pressing financial concerns including food insecurity and family job losses.

According to the Common App, the number of students filing out applications for undergraduate admission fell for the first time this fall — even as international applicant volume rose.

In the coming year, "we could see another wave of students not attending college," Perez said. "We are very concerned that we are going to miss out on a generation of college students."

—Jessica Dickler

How Olive Garden responded to loss of dine-in experience

Olive Garden responded to a 19% decline in fiscal second-quarter same-store sales by trimming its menu, pivoting to takeout and cutting costs. The above video produced by CNBC's Shawn Baldwin explores if those changes are enough for Olive Garden to regain its momentum and offset the overall decline of the dine-in restaurant experience.

—Melodie Warner

Dow opens more than 100 points higher on optimism for more stimulus

U.S. stocks opened higher on the possibility of even more fiscal stimulus being approved by Congress, CNBC's Fred Imbert reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 155 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.4%.

—Melodie Warner

Germany approves GNA Biosolutions' rapid test for emergency use

German molecular diagnostics startup GNA Biosolutions said its quick Covid-19 test, which returns results in about 40 minutes, was approved for emergency use in Germany.

The GNA Octea SARS-CoV-2 test system is based on pulse controlled amplification (PCA) technology and has a detection accuracy of 96.7%, which is comparable with the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology used in molecular Covid-19 testing, the company said in a statement.

Unlike PCR tests, GNA's test comes with a portable analyzer and provides results for up to eight tests within 40 minutes.

—Melodie Warner

U.S. could be missing the new Covid variant due to testing constraints

The new, highly transmissible coronavirus strain, which first emerged in the U.K., could be circulating undetected in the U.S. because of Covid-19 testing challenges, according to one expert.

"To find that strain, what we need to do is to take a percentage of the samples that are diagnosed and do deep genetic analysis, and (in) the U.S., our capacity hasn't been spectacular," Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, the medical director of the Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center, told "The News with Shepard Smith" on Monday.

"If the strain is here, we might just be missing it because the holes in our net are too wide," Bhadelia said.

CNBC's Emily DeCiccio reports the U.S. has only sequenced about 51,000 infections of the 17 million total cases in the country, while the U.K. has completed 125,000 sequences so far — the most of any nation, according to the CDC.

—Melodie Warner

