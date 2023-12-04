European markets set for mixed open as traders weigh 2024 central bank cuts; gold hits record high

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets are set for a mixed open, potentially pausing a significant global rally as traders bet on interest rate cuts from major central banks in 2024.

Gold prices notched a fresh record high on Monday for a second consecutive day, with spot prices touching $2,100, with analysts citing geopolitical uncertainty, a likely weaker U.S. dollar and possible interest rate cuts as further catalysts for bullion heading into next year.

The prospect of rate cuts, and more imminently another hold from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its next policy meeting in mid-December, sent the S&P 500 to a 2023 high on Friday following a five-week winning streak. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average in November enjoyed its best month since October 2022.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The upward momentum continued despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell's efforts to temper market expectations for incoming rate cuts, as he argued it was "premature to conclude with confidence" that monetary policy was "sufficiently restrictive."

U.S. stock futures were fractionally lower in early premarket trade on Monday as some caution returned.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were also mixed on Monday with investors awaiting a fresh round of economic data on Tuesday, and key inflation readings later in the week.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 21 points lower at 7,508 Germany's DAX is set to add around 14 points to 16,412 and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop around 7 points to 7,339.

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley fund manager names 4 top stocks to buy 'on the cheap’

Stocks have faced a mixed environment this year, according to one portfolio manager — but several should provide good investment opportunities looking ahead following a broadening of the market.

When pressed on what stocks make good plays, Dunn responded with four names, adding: "There's a lot of opportunities out there to pick up really good companies on the cheap."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Here's where to invest $250,000 for the next 5 years

Major changes have taken place in the economy over the past five years.

A long-standing zero-interest rate regime has given way to rising rates, leading to higher borrowing costs — a situation usually bad for stocks.

But the red-hot inflation that characterized the past couple of years is now cooling, raising several questions for investors: How will this affect stocks and interest rates?

CNBC Pro spoke to financial advisors and investment experts to find out how they would allocate $250,000 over the next five years. They came up with three types of portfolios that cater to investors with different risk appetites.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.



— Weizhen Tan