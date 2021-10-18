North Korea Fired an Unidentified Projectile Into the Sea, South Korea Says

North Korea on Tuesday fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, NBC News reported, citing South Korea's military.

Separately, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles, and slammed its repeated provocations as "extremely regrettable," according to NBC News.

South Korea's presidential office said the national security council will convene to discuss the matter.

South Korea's national security council will convene to discuss the matter, the president's office said.

"The presidential office will be holding the national security meeting with the national security council's standing committee members," said Park Kyung-mi, the presidential spokesperson in a text briefing, NBC News reported.

The office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — a group of chiefs from each major branch of South Korea's armed services — did not say what type of projectile Pyongyang fired or how far it flew.

Japan's coast guard issued a maritime safety advisory to ships but did not immediately know where the weapon landed, the Associated Press reported.

Last month, North Korea's state media reportedly said Pyongyang carried out successful tests of a new long-range cruise missile. Days later, it launched ballistic missiles off its east coast, am move condemned by neighboring Japan.

Nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States made some initial progress under the Trump administration.

But talks broke down almost two years ago when Washington refused to grant sanctions relief in exchange for Pyongyang's dismantling of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

Earlier this year, a top North Korean official said Pyongyang will not respond to numerous invitations to restart nuclear discussions until the U.S. dropped its "hostile policies."