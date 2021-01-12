This Is the Average Unemployment Insurance Payment in Every U.S. State Without the Extra $600 in Federal Aid

Though Congress is hashing out the next coronavirus stimulus bill, it is unlikely anything will pass before the extra $600 per week in federal unemployment insurance ends at the end of this week.

More than 25 million people are currently receiving the enhanced payment. Without it, their payments will drop by about two-thirds, to around $320 per week on average, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

That number varies greatly depending on which state you live in and your previous wages. Some states are far more generous than others, with Washington paying $497 per week on average and Oklahoma paying just over $44.

Here are the average weekly UI payments for each state, territory and the District of Columbia, as of May 2020, according to DOL:

Alabama : $249.76

: $249.76 Alaska : $248.12

: $248.12 Arizona : $279.71

: $279.71 Arkansas : $219.86

: $219.86 California : $305.82

: $305.82 Colorado : $375.25

: $375.25 Connecticut : $322.22

: $322.22 Delaware : $265.17

: $265.17 District of Columbia : $358.36

: $358.36 Florida : $249.19

: $249.19 Georgia : $265.56

: $265.56 Hawaii : $466.14

: $466.14 Idaho : $287.42

: $287.42 Illinois : $333.48

: $333.48 Indiana : $261.65

: $261.65 Iowa : $327.79

: $327.79 Kansas : $344.13

: $344.13 Kentucky : $332.16

: $332.16 Louisiana : $186.59

: $186.59 Maine : $335.08

: $335.08 Maryland : $322.10

: $322.10 Massachusetts : $444.96

: $444.96 Michigan : $317.95

: $317.95 Minnesota : $374.58

: $374.58 Mississippi : $192.83

: $192.83 Missouri : $246.45

: $246.45 Montana : $341.37

: $341.37 Nebraska : $324.15

: $324.15 Nevada : $354.70

: $354.70 New Hampshire : $253.57

: $253.57 New Jersey : $419.10

: $419.10 New Mexico : $312.96

: $312.96 New York : $345.74

: $345.74 North Carolina : $223.21

: $223.21 North Dakota : $406.57

: $406.57 Ohio : $334

: $334 Oklahoma : $44.17

: $44.17 Oregon : $360.61

: $360.61 Pennsylvania : $344.86

: $344.86 Puerto Rico : $160.54

: $160.54 Rhode Island : $317.88

: $317.88 South Carolina : $246.60

: $246.60 South Dakota : $275.33

: $275.33 Tennessee : $269.06

: $269.06 Texas : $351.18

: $351.18 Utah : $343.05

: $343.05 Vermont : $348.51

: $348.51 Virgin Islands : $359.33

: $359.33 Virginia : $260.64

: $260.64 Washington : $497.40

: $497.40 West Virginia : $242.81

: $242.81 Wisconsin : $289.77

: $289.77 Wyoming: $378.37

In addition to the extra $600 per week, the CARES Act also extended the amount of time people can receive benefits, from around 26 weeks (though that also varies by state) to a maximum of 39 weeks. It also expanded the types of workers eligible to receive payments. Those two provisions are in place through the end of the year.

Even if Congress extends the enhanced benefits, it is likely the payments will be at least temporarily disrupted. If that has you worried about the state of your finances, here are seven steps to take now.

