Watch Fed Chair Powell speak live during a policy forum in Washington

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Wednesday to the Wilson Center's Washington Forum on the Canadian Economy, in what will likely be his last policy speech before the next central bank meeting.

Joining Powell is Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, and together they are expected to discuss "the economic outlook, monetary policymaking in their respective countries, and the enduring value of the Canada-US economic relationship," according to a release on the Wilson Center site.

The appearance comes with markets expecting the Fed to keep its benchmark borrowing rate steady until at least September. Recent higher-than-expected inflation readings have forced investors to recalibrate expectations that the Fed would lower interest rates steadily this year.

