Maine’s Reopening Plan Updated, Delaying Some Businesses’ Restarts

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday that campgrounds will be allowed to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend but is revising her plan to fully reopen other parts of the economy.

New data about the new coronavirus spreading in small spaces prompted a delay to the reopening of nail salons and the full reopening of gyms.

Still, campgrounds, including RV parks, may reopen Friday "with enhanced health and safety precautions" in place, Mills said in a statement. They were previously set to open June 1 during phase two of "ReOpen Maine."

"We believe allowing private campgrounds to open with strict health and safety precautions to Maine residents minimizes risks while supporting mental and physical health, particularly during the long Memorial Day weekend," Mills said.

Campgrounds that follow the COVID-19 Prevention Checklist guidance will be able to provide hiking, fishing, bird watching, boating and swimming to Maine residents only.

Restaurants in 12 rural Maine counties were community transmission of COVID-19 is low were allowed to reopen Monday to dine-in customers.

Gyms and fitness centers had been scheduled to reopen June 1 but, citing studies about the transmission of the new coronavirus in settings with large numbers of people exercising in small spaces, the Mills administration has decided to delay their full re-opening. Currently, gyms and fitness centers can conduct classes one-on-one or with less than 10 participants.

After the state of California identified a nail salon as a "source of COVID-19 community transmission," the Mills administration said it also decided to push back the reopening of such establishments.

"We also believe that it is appropriate to delay the reopening of gyms and nail salons, both of which appear to present a greater risk of transmission of the virus based on emerging science and the experiences of other states. It is important that the plan remains flexible and that we take steps to update it when necessary in order to both protect public health and support our economy," Mills said.

State officials said they continue to access new data and will announce new re-start dates in early June.