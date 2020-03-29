coronavirus in new england

New Hampshire Coronavirus Death Brings Total to 3

The victim was a Rockingham County woman

By Josh Sullivan

A third New Hampshire resident has died due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The victim was a Rockingham County woman described as over 60 years old with underlying health issues.

There were 44 new positive test results announced Sunday. That brings the state's total to 258 cases.

Five of the new patients were hospitalized. So far, 39 patients of the 258 positive cases in the state have been hospitalized.

Rockingham, Strafford, Merrimack, Carroll, Grafton, Hillsborough, Cheshire, and Sullivan counties all have residents who have tested positive.

Most of the state's cases are linked to travel or close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

