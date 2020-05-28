WATCH LIVE: RI Gov. Gives Coronavirus Update

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to update the public Thursday on Rhode Island's response to the coronavirus crisis as the state prepares to begin Phase 2 of its reopening next week.

An announcement about youth sports is expected Thursday after Raimondo indicated that she'd have more to say on the subject during a Tuesday press conference.

On Tuesday, Raimondo doubled down on her intention to reopen after an initial announcement last week that the state was on track to move to Phase 2. Specific industry guidelines are available on the state's website and more are expected to be released this week.

The state has not seen any significant spikes or increases in coronavirus cases since it implemented Phase 1 of reopening a few weeks ago, according to Raimondo.

"We’re seeing plateau, a very stable situation, which is a great thing," she said Tuesday. "Everyone should feel confident that we’re learning to live with the virus. It hasn’t gone away -- it's still here -- but we're learning to live with it."

In a COVID-19 update, Gov. Gina Raimondo provides an update on summer camp openings.

Raimondo stressed the need to continue wearing masks and face coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing and to stay home if people aren't feeling well.

"I’m asking you to just make it a part of your life," she said. "You wouldn’t think of leaving your house without your purse, your wallet, your phone or your keys, so do the same with your mask."

Last weekend, the Department of Business Regulation surveyed over 200 businesses and found 98% compliance with mask-wearing among employees and 97% among customers.

“That’s fantastic,” Raimondo said. “That’s better than it’s ever been. It means we’re getting better at this. As I’ve said from the beginning, don’t fight the rules, follow them.”

During a Friday new conference, the governor extended Phase 1 executive orders, set to expire June 1, until Phase 2 begins. The goal in Phase 2 is to get people back to work safely.

An important change in the next phase will be that social gatherings will increase to 15 people.

Domestic travel restrictions will be relaxed, but the 14-day quarantine will still stand for residents returning to Rhode Island from an area still under stay-at-home restrictions.

In Phase 2, all state parks and beaches will open with capacity limitations and social distancing restrictions. There will not be restrictions on parking, lifeguards will be on duty and concessions and bathrooms and changing rooms will be able at that time.

In an effort to get more Rhode Islanders back to work, the governor said office-based businesses can allow up to 33% of their workforce to return, but working from home is still encouraged.

Child care services will also resume June 1.

Restaurants will reopen with strict rules allowing for outdoor dining only in Rhode Island and New Hampshire as Vermont begins reopening retail shops for the first time in nearly two months.

In Phase 2, restaurants will be allowed to offer indoor dining at 50% capacity. They are already allowed to offer outdoor dining.

Other businesses that will be allowed to reopen with strict restrictions and cleaning protocols in place include hair salons, barbershops, braiders, nail salons, waxing, tanning, massage and tattoo services.

Also allowed to reopen in Phase 2 with restrictions will be gyms, fitness studios, and small group fitness classes, Raimondo said.

State health officials reported 21 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday for a total of 655. There were 143 new cases of the virus over those two days for a total of 14,353 cases statewide.