New Hampshire

Some NH Trailheads Closed by US for Social Distancing Are Reopening

Officials had shut down more than 100 trailheads, shelters, picnic areas in hopes of minimizing the spread of the coronavirus

By The Associated Press

necn

The U.S. Forest Service is reopening many of the trailheads it had closed in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest.

Officials had shut down more than 100 trailheads, shelters, picnic areas in hopes of minimizing the spread of the coronavirus after reporting an unseasonably high number of visitors who were “not able or willing” to follow social distancing recommendations.

They said Friday the decision to reopen the sites was based partly on safety concerns about illegal parking and the increasing pressure the closures put on state parks.

Officials said they will continue to implement a phased opening of the forest in alignment with state and local officials.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

