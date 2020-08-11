Vermont Unveils Guidelines for Schools, Sports this Fall

Gov. Phil Scott promised weekly updates over the next month in an attempt to ease concerns as Vermont unveils detailed plans for students to be back in their classrooms this fall.

“Many of our kids are not doing okay - think about that for just a moment,” Scott said. “I truly believe if we don't provide a way to get those kids back to school, we'll see the ramifications for years to come. That's why this is so important to me. While our case trends show we can do it, I'm going to continue to advocate for it.”

"But I acknowledge and understand that there's some anxiety and anxiety among school employees and parents - and appropriately," Scott went on. "So we'll be dedicating time each week to give you an update on our work to support schools, teachers, parents and kids for a safe return this year."

Education officials touted the state's testing and tracing capabilities as they presented changes to the state's back-to-school guidelines, including a push for in-person learning for kindergarten through fifth grade and at-home symptom screenings.

The state initially recommended that staff members conduct questionnaires and take temperatures checks before students entered the building, but they are now asking parents and students to do that on their own.

The updated guidelines also include a reduced distance requirement between younger students, from six feet to a range of three to six feet, citing "an expanding body of scientific evidence," which Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French said continues to support the finding that younger children are less likely to transmit the disease.

Patty Kelso, the Vermont Department of Health's Epidemiologist for Infectious Disease, described three main approaches they are taking to prepare for back to school: decreasing the risk of individuals infected with COVID-19 from entering schools, decreasing transmission among staff and students and quickly identifying individuals with COVID-19, and putting containment procedures in place.

Schools will be required to have containment procedures, or action plans for cases of coronavirus in the classroom. The state is currently developing guidelines to help schools plan how to prevent further spread and communicate with the entire community.

"We can surround and contain cases that arise, limiting outbreaks and spread that leads to increased transmission in the community," Kelso said.

The decision to close a school or a certain classroom for in person instruction will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Vermont's Agency of Education is planning to release the full updated health and safety guidelines for reopening K-12 schools later Tuesday, French said. Additional guidance on social-emotional health among students will be released sometime this week, according to Deputy Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey.

The update comes after Scott's Friday announcement that all fall sports can resume when schools reopen in Vermont on Sept. 8.

"Things will look much different, especially when it comes to high-contact sports," Scott said Friday. "This won't be a normal season, but our goal is to offer a path forward for each of these sports to give our kids some sense of normalcy."

Practice for sports, including cross country running, soccer, field hockey, football, cheer-leading, volleyball and golf, will start when schools are back in session on Sept. 8, according to Scott.

Schools in the state are working on plans to reopen under three possible models: full remote learning, full in-class learning and a hybrid of the two.

The state had a total of 1,463 cases as of Monday. The death toll remains at 58.

Scott was asked why he held the coronavirus press conference on Vermont's primary day, when voters were deciding on contests for governor, lieutenant governor, the U.S. House and many legislative races. Scott, a popular incumbent, is being challenged for his party's nomination by four lesser-known candidates.

"From my standpoint, we've been holding them on Tuesdays and the pandemic comes first. My first responsibility is for the public safety of Vermonters," Scott said. "I believe that Vermonters will understand. I have not actively campaigned, nor fund raised. I have not even brought up as a campaign during any of these press conferences. I've only reacted to questions that have come out come about."