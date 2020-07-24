Vermont Gov. to Give Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will give a coronavirus update at 11 a.m. Friday after voicing concerns about a surge in cases across the country earlier this week.

Vermont could expand its mask guidelines as it prepares for out-of-state college students to arrive in the fall on, Scott indicated Tuesday.

In a press conference, Scott said he was concerned about rising cases in states including California, Texas and Florida and that his administration considers an expanded mask mandate as a possible tool to prevent an increase in cases in Vermont.

"This is a tool we have in our toolbox, and with every health decision we make, when to use that tool will be driven by the data," he said, adding that the data did not yet support a change to the status quo.

"If it continues to look like this fire could be headed back towards us, an expanded mask policy will be part of the mix," Scott said.

He said the administration was considering the start of the school year and more residents gathering inside as the temperature drops when "trying to anticipate when to deploy this tool, as well as others, so we keep once step ahead of the virus."

Vermont's health department currently recommends all Vermonters wear cloth face coverings outside of the home in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19. Scott has not yet issued a statewide mask requirement.

Scott and other officials on Tuesday hailed residents for practicing social distancing, saying the state was far ahead of many others in containing the virus.

On Thursday, the Vermont Health Department reported 11 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 1,377.

Vermont has not reported a COVID-19 fatality in more than a month. The death toll remains at 56.