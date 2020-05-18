Vermont Gov. Issues State Park Restrictions, Teases Economic Package

Gov. Phil Scott released restrictions on state parks for camping this summer, which will not be allowed until June 25, and teased the release of a "major economic package," later this week.

"I know this has been incredibly difficult for everyone and in some ways the restart process is even more challenging than the closings were," Scott said. "Everything we’ve done has suppressed this virus. If we stay vigilant, we can continue down the road to recovery."

Scott will announce a "major economic package," Wednesday that he said will, "provide relief, hope and initiatives to get us moving towards recovery." Parts of that package will address the pandemic's impact on the tourism industry, Scott said Monday.

Both residents and non-residents alike will need to quarantine in Vermont for 14 days prior to visiting a state park. Out-of-state visitors are still being asked not to come to Vermont for recreational activities, or if they do, to self-quarantine for at least two weeks before engaging in any activities.

Camping will look different this year, officials said, and will not be offered at least through June 25. All reservations prior to that date will be canceled and refunds will be issued automatically in the form of gift certificates.

Measures will be taken to reduce common touch-points on campgrounds, including the removal of park benches, tables and chairs as well as the disconnection of water fountains. Spigots will still be available for use.

Campers will be asked to maintain physical distance, wear masks, bring sanitizing products and cancel trips if they feel sick. More information on the state parks can be found on the state's website.

Scott doubled down on his indication that he’ll soon be allowing outdoor dining and certain services like hair salons to reopen by June 1, if all the health department numbers continue looking good. He said he will have more clarity on that step Wednesday.

"We still have a long way to go, but we know what trends and metrics to watch," Scott said. "We know the virus isn’t going to disappear. Outbreaks are going to be a concern in the months ahead."

As of Monday, Vermont had 940 total coronavirus cases, 815 estimated recoveries and 54 deaths. Despite encouraging metrics in Vermont, Scott said he continues to watch the spread in other states.

"We know we can't only look at Vermont's numbers, which is why I feel it's necessary to move a little more cautiously than our numbers would suggest," Scott said. "I know this is causing frustration for some, but remember, the virus knows no borders."

Scott's update comes a new round of businesses prepare to reopen in Vermont starting Memorial Day weekend. Vermont inns, hotels, short-term rentals, campgrounds and marinas can start hosting overnight reservations again as of Friday, May 22 with restrictions, Scott said Friday.

The next phase in Scott's reopening plan came after an extension of the state of emergency declaration until June 15.

Bookings will be limited exclusively to Vermont residents at first, as well as people who swear on an official form they’ve met the governor’s 14-day in-state quarantine requirement.

Early bookings must be kept to 25% capacity in most cases, Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle said Friday.

The owner of the Abel Mountain Campground in Braintree told NECN the capacity limit has him scrambling to reschedule people who reserved sites a year ago for this Memorial Day weekend.

“There are a lot of people who really want to get out of their houses right now — they’ve been home a long time,” said Ken Manning of Abel Mountain.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced that he is extending the state of emergency through June 15, but that hotels and other lodging operations can soon begin slowly reopening.

The reason for the slow, cautious expansion, Scott has said, is that he doesn’t want to change Vermont’s lowest-in-the-nation three-day coronavirus growth rates.

“As soon as we can confirm that we’re moving in the right direction and we’re not causing harm to anyone in the state, then we’ll continue to open that back up,” Scott said of the capacity limit. “So we’ll go from 25% to 50% and then go further until we get to 100%, we’re hoping sooner rather than later.”

Under the new rules, Kurrle explained, food service at lodging sites can only be takeout or delivery, groups of 10 or larger aren’t allowed and businesses have to keep a 30-day log of guests, so if any disease outbreaks happen, the state can track folks down.

“I’m thankful for the guidance,” said Heather Snyder of Red Barn Realty, which manages dozens of short-term rentals in the famous resort town of Stowe.

Business in Maine that rely on tourists for income are starting to call on Gov. Janet Mills to end the mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors.

Snyder said she expects she will have to turn away some bookings, such as from travelers from Manhattan who may want to visit Stowe soon.

“And I think we’ll do that very carefully, while encouraging them to come another time,” Snyder told NECN. “We’ll tell them that Vermont will always be here—our beautiful trails and landscape.”

Even though lodging businesses can reopen to guests this week, not all are doing so.

Addison County’s historic Basin Harbor is going to wait another month or so, officials said, explaining they want their primarily out-of-state guests to be as comfortable as possible — noting that will take some further loosening of what’s allowed.

“We’ve been around since 1886 and we are very eager to start welcoming guests,” said Sarah Morris of Basin Harbor. “It’s what we’re here for, and one way or another, we will be here in the future and are so eager to get back to that sense of semi-normalcy.”