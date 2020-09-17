A person was injured Thursday in a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The Brockton Police Department responded to reports that a man in an SUV fired on a sedan shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Crescent Street.

The SUV sped east down Crescent Street toward Whitman, police said.

One victim was taken to a hospital, according to police. That person's injuries were not immediately known.

Police initially said they were searching for a dark SUV in connection with the shooting. Thursday night, police said officers had chased a vehicle matching the description through multiple towns until it crashed in Taunton.

According to police, one man who was in the SUV was detained after drugs were found. Charges related to the shooting might be pending, police added.

Nineteen shots were fired in the area, police said, citing the city's gunshot detection system.

Authorities in nearby towns were told to be on the lookout for vehicles matching the description.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-941-0234.