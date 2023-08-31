Boston EMS

1 person taken to hospital after reported stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

Someone was rushed to the hospital after a reported stabbing late Wednesday night on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Boston EMS said that it responded to the reported stabbing at around 10:20 p.m.

It happened near the corner of Blue Hill Avenue with Geneva Avenue, on the line of Roxbury and Dorchester.

Additional details were not immediately available from police.

