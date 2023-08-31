1 person taken to hospital after reported stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue

Someone was rushed to the hospital after a reported stabbing late Wednesday night on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, according to Emergency Medical Services.
Boston EMS said that it responded to the reported stabbing at around 10:20 p.m.
It happened near the corner of Blue Hill Avenue with Geneva Avenue, on the line of Roxbury and Dorchester.
Additional details were not immediately available from police.
