11 arrested, group caught on camera vandalizing sign pole during Boston St. Patrick's Day festivities

"This day was a nightmare for residents of South Boston," one resident wrote in a citizen complaint

By Marc Fortier

At least 11 people were arrested and a group was caught on camera vandalizing a light pole during Sunday's St. Patrick's Day festivities in Boston.

Sunday's parade in South Boston drew what organizers said were record crowds, and there were some problems as a result.

Boston police said they arrested 10 people on a variety of charges, including disorderly conduct and assault and battery. All of the suspects were scheduled to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

MBTA Transit Police said one of their sergeants, while monitoring large crowds at the Andrew Square station, observed a highly intoxicated 26-year-old man armed with a gun. The man, identified as Joseph Feeney, of Medford, was arrested and taken to transit police headquarters for processing. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

And Adam Gaffin of Universal Hub shared a photo Sunday night of a group of about a half a dozen young people who had ripped a sign pole out of the ground in the area of D and Bolton streets in South Boston. He said one resident filed two separate 311 complaints with the city about the incident.

"This day was a nightmare for residents of South Boston; everyone coming here and quite literally destroying our neighborhood & leaving trash (& vomit!) everywhere," the complaint said. "Everyone who participated should be embarrassed."

