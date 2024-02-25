12-year-old trapped under snowmobile following NH crash

A 12-year-old had to be rescued after becoming trapped underneath the snowmobile they were riding after crashing in New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 10:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of a snowmobile crash in Groton. Personnel from the Groton and Hebron fire departments and Fish and Game conservation officers all responded to the scene.

Using a Utility Terrain Vehicle from the Hebron Fire Department and snowmobiles, rescuers were able to reach the scene of the crash on the Diamond Turn snowmobile trail.

Rescuers reached the crash around 10:50 a.m. and pulled a 12-year-old operator from under the snowmobile, which had tipped and become lodged in a ditch. The youth and a 34-year-old passenger were evacuated in the UTV and brought to a waiting ambulance on North Groton Road.

Both individuals, who are from Franklin, were taken by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for additional evaluation and treatment.

Investigation of the crash showed that it did not occur at high speed. The inexperience of the operator combined with marginal riding conditions contributed to the crash, Fish and Game officials said.