14-year-old worker run over at Rhode Island haunted hayride

A 14-year-old working as a scare actor was left with serious injuries after she was run over by a hayride trailer at a Rhode Island farm Saturday while working as a scare actor, WJAR reports.

Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Quattrini said first responders were called to Seven Cedars Farm around 8 p.m. for someone who was hit by a trailer during the haunted hayride attraction. There were around 20 to 30 people on the ride at the time.

According to police, the scare actor got caught underneath the trailer and in its rear wheels. The operator of the trailer stopped the vehicle upon realizing what happened.

“He was assisted by other occupants that were on that trailer and physically had to lift it up so the trailer is probably 25 feet long probably 10 feet wide they had to lift that off of her to pull her out,” said Steven Quattrini, deputy fire chief in Smithfield.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 14-year-old was transferred to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and remains in critical condition.



The fire department and the Smithfield Fire Prevention Division conducted an investigation into the incident.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Seven Cedars Farm said the Haunted Hayride will be closed for the remainder of the season and tickets automatically refunded.

"We are absolutely devastated by this incident and we want to send our thoughts and prayers to the actor and her family involved. We are completely heartbroken over this and we hope she has a speedy recovery!" the post read in part.

They intend to meet with Smithfield fire and EMA to review safety procedures for future events.