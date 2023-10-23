Rhode Island

Woman accused of attacking Providence officer after being denied entry to nightclub

By Anthony Vega

A woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked a police officer outside Saje Kitchen in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.

A woman was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island, over the weekend after allegedly biting and punching a police officer, according to WJAR-TV.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Atwells Avenue.

Providence police said they responded to sounds of screaming outside of Saje Kitchen. When they arrived, they saw Taylor Martone, 27, yelling at a security guard after she was allegedly denied entry into the club.

According to police, after Martone was asked to leave, she punched the officer in the head several times.

The 27-year-old continued to resist arrest and bit the officer in the arm, reported WJAR-TV, citing a police report.

Martone was arrested and now faces multiple charges.

The officer who was attacked was taken to Roger Williams Hospital for treatment.

Prior to this incident, police responded to Saje Kitchen the day before and noticed multiple license violations, according to WJAR-TV.

