19-year-old driver hospitalized after crashing work truck into Billerica building

A quiet night in Billerica, Massachusetts, suddenly turned into a chaotic scene, after a truck crashed into a building after barreling across the road, according to authorities.

Billerica police said the 19-year-old driver was on Floyd Street shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, headed across the intersection with Boston Road that comes to a T in front of the building — and just never turned.

The work truck he was driving slammed into the front right corner of the building on Boston Road. It’s the former location of Mackenzie Mobile Electronics, but is currently for sale and unoccupied.

A driver was injured Monday after a flatbed truck slammed into a building.

Investigators said the driver was able to get out of the truck on his own and was transported to Lahey Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The building’s owner said the work truck crashed into the building at a pretty decent speed.

There were concerns that the building could partially collapse, so crews had to work carefully to remove the truck from inside the building.

“The right side of the building, the bricks were starting to pull away, the front part of the building, they were worried about when they pulled it out it was going to collapse," Captain Jim Miner with the Billerica Fire Department said. "But they did a nice job shoring, everybody did their job well, it kind of went very well.”

While police were on scene for the original crash, a blue pickup truck crashed into the back of one of their police cruisers. That driver was arrested on scene.

What caused the original crash is still under investigation Tuesday morning. No charges have been filed at this point.