2 arrested in Brockton deadly shooting to appear in court

Two people arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old will face a judge on Tuesday.

The arrests were made Monday night in connection with Joe Araujo's shooting death Friday night at Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

The identities of the two people were not immediately released. Officials didn't say what charges they are facing.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video, which the district attorney’s office released over the weekend with a warning for graphic content.

The video showed the brazen gunman walk right up to the victim's table, pull out a gun and shoot Araujo at point blank range before fleeing. There were families with children inside at the time, and the video shows their mad dash to safety.

Despite a packed restaurant, Araujo was the only person injured as a result of the incident.

His family told NBC10 Boston earlier Monday that they were searching for answers after their loved one was gunned down, leaving them shocked and heartbroken.

"It's been like hell. Nothing could take this pain away," his sister Andrea Monteiro said.

As the family started to plan his funeral, they were left wondering who could do such a thing, vowing to find justice.

"Who did this to my son?" Ana Inocencio said. "He has to pay. Sooner or later he has to pay."

The district attorney's office said they believed Araujo was targeted by the suspect who was wearing a mask at the time of the shooting.

The 22-year-old victim leaves behind two children.