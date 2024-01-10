Man charged in robbery of mail carrier in Randolph

A man has been arrested in the robbery of a mail carrier in Randolph, Massachusetts, last month after police say he was found with the missing postal "Arrow" key in Brockton.

Vashid Mashmasarmi, 20, a Brockton resident, was arrested Tuesday after investigators approached an Acura TL that had backed into a parking spot across from an empty USPS vehicle in Brockton.

According to police, when officers approached the car another man, identified as 20-year-old Brockton resident Soul Gagnon, refused to listen to their orders and reached toward his waistband. Police say the officers took Gagnon to the ground and found he had a loaded .40-calber Glock on him. He was arrested and faces firearms charges.

Mashmasarmi, who was the registered owner of the car, was also arrested when investigators found the missing Arrow key, used to open blue USPS mailboxes, on him. Police believe it was taken during a robbery at the Rosemont Square apartment complex in Randolph on Dec. 27.

USPS says many of these are armed robberies targeting letter carriers for their keys, which thieves then use to open mailboxes and steal mail.

Mashmasarmi was charged with unarmed robbery, possession of a burglarious tool, and receiving stolen property. He will be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

The USPS has been working to crack down on postal crimes. The union representing many workers in New England says violent crimes against postal employees are up. Monetary rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions were increased this fall as part of Project Safe Delivery.

Some towns have warned residents not to use unprotected blue USPS mailboxes due to the increase in theft and check phishing. There are some ways to help protect your mail from thieves.