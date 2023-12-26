2 dead in Christmas Night crash involving drunken driver, Mass. police say

Two people, one a teenager, were killed in a crash caused by a drunken driver going the wrong way on Route 6 in Somerset, Massachusetts, on the night of Christmas, state police said Tuesday.

Another person was seriously hurt and all six people involved in the crash were hospitalized, Massachusetts State Police said. The allegedly drunken driver was arrested.

The crash shut Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects Somerset with Fall River, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Images from the scene showed two heavily damaged vehicles.

The two people killed in the crash were identified as Floriano Arruda, 73, and his grandson, 15-year-old Jacoby Arruda. Arruda's wife, 68-year-old Donna Arruda, was critically hurt and remained at Rhode Island Hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. All three lived in Seekonk; police had said they were from Dighton.

The wrong-way driver was identified as Adam M. Gauthier, 41, from New York City. He's being charged with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide while under the influence, operating under the influence and more, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Gauthier had an attorney who could speak to the charges, which he was due to face from his hospital room Tuesday afternoon. He was expected to survive.

Two women from Taunton who were in a third vehicle were hospitalized as well, but are also expected to survive, police said. They haven't been identified.

The crash took place about 11:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the bridge, police said. Investigators believe Gauthier was driving a 2023 Land Rover SUV toward Fall River when it hit a 2019 Honda Accord with the two women inside and the 2014 Infiniti QX50 SUV.

Gauthier had previously lived in Somerset, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. His SUV allegedly hit the Arruda's SUV head-on.

State police were still investigating the crash Tuesday afternoon.