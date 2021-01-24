Local

2 Hikers Rescued After 1 Lost Shoes, Ran Barefoot in Snow

The hikers told officers they lost their path amid 40 mph winds, snow and freezing temperatures.

Officials say two trail runners were airlifted from a New Hampshire mountain after one man lost his shoes and continued running barefoot through several feet of snow.

The Union-Leader reports that state Fish and Game Department officers were called to Mount Lafayette Saturday after 35-year-old Michael Burleson and 34-year-old Nicholas Drouin called 911.

Authorities say one of the men lost his shoes while trekking through deep snow and decided to continue barefoot before being forced to stop "due to frozen extremities."

A helicopter eventually lifted the two to safety. Their conditions weren't given.

