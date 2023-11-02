Marlborough

2 hospitalized after crash into building in Marlborough

Ian Hathaway

Two people had to be pulled from a car that crashed into a building Thursday in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Simarano Drive. Two men inside were unconscious when crews arrived, fire officials said.

The men had to be freed from the car before being taken to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The Marlborough Fire Department said the building did not sustain structural damage.

