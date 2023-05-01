Local

2 Missing, Another Seriously Hurt After Car Crashes Into Vermont Wetland

The Brattleboro Police Department is looking for information about the crash

By Matt Fortin

Two people are missing, and a 24-year-old was hospitalized, after a vehicle crashed into the water of a southern Vermont wetland early Saturday morning, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

The media outlet reported that Brattleboro police responded to a crash near the Vernon Street wetland at around 1:25 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a 24-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. He told police that two other people were in the vehicle with him, but authorities were not able to find anyone else.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who has any information has been asked to contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950.

