2 people injured in Brockton shooting

Brockton police say there are no suspects at this time

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police say they responded just after 5 a.m. to a report of a shooting at 44 Brook Street.

One victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS, while a second victim went to a medical facility on their own. It appears their injuries are not immediately life-threatening, police say.

One person was detained for interfering during the subsequent investigation, but police say there are no suspects at this time.

An investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200.

