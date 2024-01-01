2024 means new laws kick in for Mass. and new leadership for Boston

On Sunday night, partygoers were treated to a firework show at the stroke of midnight in Boston, marking the end of a year and the beginning of many new laws and leaders in Massachusetts,

Laws that go into effect on January 1 include the first tax cut in more than 20 years. Also, residents will see a two-week extension of the deer and turkey hunting season. Dental reform, which was on the last election ballet, goes into effect, forcing insurance carriers to put more of premium pay into patient care rather than pocketing it.

Four newly elected members for the Boston City Council officially start in their new roles on Monday: Ben Webber, Enrique Pepen, John Fitzgerald, and Henry Santana.

The 13-member council is also expected to vote for its new council president today.