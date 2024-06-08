21-year-old Maine motorcyclist killed in crash with car

A 21-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car in Augusta, Maine, Thursday morning.

Augusta police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine that the crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of North Belfast and Lambert avenues.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the car was making a left turn from Lambert Avenue onto North Belfast Avenue as the motorcycle was traveling east.

The motorcyclist suffered grave injuries in the crash and he was flown to Maine Medical Center where he died Thursday afternoon, police said. He has been identified as Hunter Davis, of Augusta, News Center Maine reports.

The driver of the car, a 77-year-old man, was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center and is expected to be OK, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.