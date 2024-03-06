Needham

2nd explosive fished from Charles River in Needham in a week

Needham police shared an alert with residents about possibly hearing the ordnance be exploded in a controlled detonation in town

By Asher Klein

First responders on Kendrick Street at the scene of an explosive pulled from the Charles River in Needham, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 1, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Another explosive has been pulled from the Charles River in Needham, Massachusetts, police said Wednesday.

It's the second time in a week that magnet-fishers unexploded ordnance from the river.

Needham police shared an alert with residents about possibly hearing the ordnance be exploded in a controlled detonation in town.

The ordnance discovered Wednesday was fished out at 11:30 a.m. on Kendrick Street, near Newton, police said. It's the same street where Sean Martell discovered the ordnance Friday evening.

A man describes his response to finding unexploded ordnance while magnet fishing Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Martell was the magnet-fisher — a person who uses a strong magnet to pull metal from waterways — who discovered what he described to NBC10 Boston on Friday as a live mortar, along with a gun that had a broken trigger guard.

"As soon as I put it down, I saw that it had the head on it still, and I was like, 'I'm going to have to call the police,'" Martell said at the time.

Police called that incident isolated. Martell was livestreaming at the time on his YouTube channel, Brockton Magnet Fisher. He didn't appear to have been livestreaming Wednesady.

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was assisting Needham police and firefighters with Wednesday's unexploded ordnance. Police haven't offered more details on what kind of explosive it was or why it was in the water.

