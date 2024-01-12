2nd protest planned to fight against closure of Roxbury Walgreens 

A second protest to fight against the closure of a Walgreens in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is scheduled for Friday.

The Walgreens on Warren Street was initially slated to close on Monday, The Boston Globe reported. The store is now expected to shut its doors on Jan. 31.

For many residents, the pharmacy is a lifesaver because it's in walking distance and easy to pick up much-needed prescription drugs.

"If they close this down, it's hard for us to go to a different pharmacy," customer Anamaria Medina told NBC10 Boston Wednesday. "They even closed down the one on Dudley, so it's very frustrating."

Rev. Miniard Culpepper, who's leading the charge to keep the store open, said that for them, "it's a matter of life or death."

This will be the fourth Walgreens to close in Roxbury, Culpepper said.

The reverend delivered a letter to Walgreens executives and held a protest on Wednesday in front of the store.

"This has been like a hub Walgreens in the Black and brown community, because of the other three that have closed around this Walgreens," said Culpepper. "We have no choice but to stand up and fight."

The nearest Walgreens will be about a mile away.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Walgreens for an explanation to which the pharmacy said, "When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers."

Activists will protest Friday afternoon outside the Walgreens.