Dorchester man indicted on murder charge in deadly July shooting

Anthony Ramos, 28, is accused of killing 19-year-old Tywon Meek in Roxbury on July 6

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A man has been indicted for murder in a fatal shooting in Boston this past July, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Anthony Ramos, 28, is accused of killing 19-year-old Tywon Meek in Roxbury on July 6. Ramos has been in custody since last week when he was arrested on a firearms charge.

Prosecutors say Meek was found with gunshot wounds after police responded to reports of a shooting on Leyland Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramos faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm charges.

“To call the violent death of a 19-year-old a tragedy is somehow insufficient to the horror and loss that the reality entails.  There is no closure or finality to the grief and anguish being felt by  Tywon’s family and friends.  There are only memories of his far-too-short life and the pursuit of justice for his far-too-early death,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Ramos' arraignment date has not been set.

