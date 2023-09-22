3 aircraft report green laser light in Boston; FAA investigation open

Three reports of laser light strikes to aircrafts in Boston on Thursday have sparked concern in the skies.

A helicopter crew reported being illuminated by a laser while landing at a Boston hospital, and two flights that were landing at Logan Airport said the same thing happened to them.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

In all three cases, the pilots reported having seen a green laser pointed at them.

Crews in two Jet Blue flights, originating from Denver and San Jose, noticed the flashing at around 5:40 a.m. Thursday. Then, later, on Thursday night, there was a similar incident with a medical helicopter that was landing at a hospital at around 8 p.m.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration weren't sure who was shooting the laser light, but are looking into the reports.

Authorities warned that laser pointers can blind and distract pilots, putting them, their passengers and those on the ground in danger.

According to the FAA, 9,500 pilots reported laser light strikes in 2022. People who are caught shooting lasers at aircraft can be fined up to $11,000 for each case, or more than $30,000 for multiple incidents.