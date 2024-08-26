New Hampshire

3 injured in NH crash; Maine man arrested for OUI

Michael Tardiff, 40, of Holden, Maine, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and reckless operation, New Hampshire State Police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire State Police

A Maine man was allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed overnight on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, seriously injuring himself and two others.

New Hampshire State Police say troopers responded around 1:53 a.m. to the Exit 3 on-ramp along I-95 for a single-vehicle crash and found a Honda Accord with several occupants.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Michael Tardiff, and his two passengers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Tardiff was traveling along the Exit 3 on-ramp towards I-95 north when, for reasons not known at this time, he lost control of his Honda while negotiating a curve, causing the vehicle to depart the left side of the on-ramp and head into an area of thick brush where it struck a tree in a wooded area adjacent to the on-ramp.

The Exit 3 on-ramp was closed to traffic for approximately two hors while troopers investigated the scene, and emergency personnel worked to remove the Honda from the wooded area.

All lanes of travel were reopened at 3:41 a.m. Monday, police said.

Tardiff, of Holden, Maine, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs and reckless operation, police said. He was issued personal recognizance bail pending an appearance in Portsmouth District Court on Sept. 11. It was not immediately clear if he had already obtained a lawyer who could speak to the charges.

Local

Vermont 1 hour ago

Missing Vt. man found dead in car off steep embankment

Brockton 2 hours ago

Brockton schools prepare for new year with emphasis on safety

All aspects of this crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kevin Ledoux at Kevin.P.Ledoux@DOS.NH.GOV.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us